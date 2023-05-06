DC vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Coverage on TV And Online

Delhi Capitals, fresh after their thrilling win over the Gujarat Titans, will now host the Royal Challengers Bangalore. David Warner and side are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and they need to string together wins to make a move.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore arrive in Delhi after their heated win over the Lucknow Super Giants. They are in the midst of a mid-table jam and would want to register a win here to break away from the pack. Both these sides have not found the ideal combination and there are question marks over their batting in the middle overs.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is all you need to know:

Q.What date IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 6, Saturday.

Q.Where will the IPL 2023 match Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Q.What time will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Q.Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Q.How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Q.What are the full squads of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2023?

Q.DC vs RCB Full Squad

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel, Priyam Garg

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

