DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Aim to Continue Late Resurgence Against The Mighty Royal Challengers

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 17:57 IST
Delhi, India
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 LIVE: Having won three matches out of their last four, DC have just about managed to keep their campaign alive.
Their last win over title holders Gujarat Titans would have done their confidence a world of good considering the manner in which they defended a low score in Ahmedabad. And they did in the absence of their allrounder Mitchell Marsh who produced a stupendous performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a four-wicket haul followed by a blistering fifty.
Tonight, they’re against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team that also defended a low score in Read More
Delhi Capitals host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. Virat Kohli knows this venue like the back of his hand having grown up playing here before attaining global stardom. He’s been consistently hitting the headlines be it for his consistency, middling strike-rate of the most recent flare up with ‘frenemy’ Gautam Gambhir. RCB and Kohli will want to leave that behind and refocus on climbing up into the points table. DC have had a sort of resurgence but they need to continue winning to keep playoffs hopes alive. One wrong step and the season could well be over for them.
RCB will hope their top-order fires in unison tonight against DC who will be missing Anrich Nortje as the fast bowler has flown home due to personal reasons.
This is the second meeting between the two teams this IPL. RCB batted first and set a target of 175 but DC managed 151/9 with the hosts winning by 23 runs.
“We need to control the run rate in the middle overs. We are a good death bowling unit and start well with the ball. We know that RCB’s batting order is top-heavy. And if we can cause trouble early on, then we can restrict them to a manageable score,” DC bowling coach James Hopes said on the match eve.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
