DC-W vs RCB-W Highlights, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by Six Wickets

was hoping that the change of venue will result in change of fortunes for her team as well. However, it wasn’t to be . Royal Challengers Bangalore have endured a nightmare of a start to life in the inaugural Women’s Premier League. They have struggled to put together a complete performance despite several tweaks across departments.

Their first half of the campaign has brought them nothing but disappointment and the Smriti Mandhana-led side will hope for a change of fortunes against Delhi Capitals tonight. But it’s easier said than done. DC have been one of the two top performers. Their only lost in four attempts came against the high flying Mumbai Indians who rightly are at the top of the WPL points table. Stung by their defeat to MI, DC blazed away to a 10-wicket win over Gujarat Giants and will be hoping to continue the momentum tonight at the DY Patil Stadium.

When will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be played on March 13.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

