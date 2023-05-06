DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 7000 Runs in IPL History

Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli scripted history once again as he became the first batter to score 7000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Kohli achieved the massive feat during the match against Delhi Capitals. It was the second over of the innings when the batting maestro played a cut shot towards the point to achieve the massive milestone.

Kohli has performed consistently well in the cash-rich league over the years and is the only player to represent an IPL franchise since its inception.

Live Score DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Updates

Before Saturday’s match, Kohli had amassed 6988 runs in 232 IPL matches at an average of 36.59. While he didn’t waste much time to reach the milestone and looked in good touch right from the first over where he hit Khaleel Ahmed for a boundary on the second ball.

Most Runs in IPL

Virat Kohli - 7000 runs*

Shikhar Dhawan - 6536 runs

David Warner - 6189 runs

Rohit Sharma - 6063 runs

Suresh Raina - 5528 runs

It was a homecoming for Kohli who belongs from Delhi and played a lot of cricket at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The fans welcomed him with loud cheers when he came out to warm up before the clash. While the atmosphere was absolutely electrifying when he entered the middle to open the innings alongside skipper Faf du Plessis.

The batting maverick has been in incredible form this IPL and has already scored five half-centuries. He also led the franchise on three occasions and helped them register two victories under his leadership when Faf du Plessis was recovering from a rib injury.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma

RCB entered the Delhi Capitals game with a win over Lucknow Super Giants which grabbed the limelight for the on-field altercations of Kohli with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir. They sat at the fifth spot on the points table before the match with five wins in nine matches. RCB have registered a convincing victory over the Capitals in their home time earlier this season.

Earlier, Kohli met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma ahead of the Delhi Capitals clash. Kohli arrived for a training session before the match and he was welcomed with a loud cheer from the crowd as the fans were rooting for the local boy.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here