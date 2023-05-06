DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Delhi Weather Forecast and Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals have had a disappointing season so far, with their batting struggling consistently. Currently placed at the bottom of the points table, they are hoping to turn things around in their upcoming match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore started the season strong, but their performance has been inconsistent since then. They find themselves in the middle of the table and need to win this match to gain momentum towards a top-four finish. In order to do so, they need their middle order to step up and support their top order, which has been carrying most of the load. With Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis playing important roles, it is crucial for the middle order to contribute and make their presence felt.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What happened in the last IPL game at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi?

Delhi Capitals hosted Gujarat Titans in the last IPL game in Delhi and the home unit recorded a thrilling win by 5 runs. Delhi posted 130 for 8 runs and in response, Chennai could manage 125 runs.

What is the average score at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL?

The average first-inning score at this venue is 162.

DC vs RCB Head-To-Head Record

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced each other in 29 matches in IPL. Out of these 29 games, RCB have won 18 whereas Delhi Capitals have won 10 matches. 1 match ended without a result.

DC vs RCB Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to give assistance to slower bowlers. In the last match between Delhi and Gujarat, run scoring was difficult and the slower bowlers enjoyed themselves. We expect the same for this match.

Weather Report:

The weather in Delhi is expected to be partly cloudy on May 6. But there is no possibility of rain playing a spoilsport during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The wind speed will be around 12 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 32 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 33 percent.

