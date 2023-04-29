DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 Toss Report: Hyderabad to Bat; Delhi Bring in Priyam Garg, Drop Prithvi Again

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in Delhi seeking their third win this season and so are Delhi Capitals (DC) who too are tottering at the 10th spot with just 4 points. But the hosts enter the contest, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no 40, much more confident as they have recently defeated the ‘Orange Army’ in their own backyard and are looking to replicate the same result at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday evening.

Moving ahead, SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first. According to the team sheet exchanged between the skippers, the visitors have handed a debut to Akeal Hossein and brought Abdul Samad back into the mix.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score

“We are going to bat. Wicket looks on the drier side, there shouldn’t be much dew tonight according to the locals. Hopefully, we bat well and put in a good total. All experimentation is finished, it’s time to get the results. Time for the guys to express themselves and enjoy. We lost Washi, that’s a big loss for us, but it’s an opportunity for someone to cement a spot in the side. We are letting ourselves down with the bat. We haven’t been up to par, and haven’t posted good totals. Akeal Hosein makes his debut, Samad also comes back,” SRH skipper Aiden Markram said at the toss.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have roped in ex-SRH batter Priyam Garg into the playing XI in place of Aman Hakim Khan. While the likes of Ripal Patela and Ishant Sharma have managed to retain their places in the XI, Prithvi Shaw didn’t even feature on the list of substitutes.

“It’s about putting the best foot forward, and adapting to the conditions. We are losing wickets in a cluster. Need to hit down the wicket, need to put in a good batting performance. We got to bowl well in the first six overs. Home and away (games) that’s a bit challenging, but we are enjoying it. Priyam Garg makes his debut, Aman Khan is out,” said Warner at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

