DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against Delhi Capitals

We are losing wickets in a cluster. Need to hit down the wicket, need to put a good batting performance. We got to bowl well in the first six overs.
Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 19:13 IST
Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: SRH skipper Aiden Markram opted to field first at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. He doesn’t expect the dew to have an impact and thinks the wicket looks a bit dry. SRH have made two changes giving debut to Akeal Hosein and bringing back Abdul Samad. DC have dropped Aman Khan for Priyam Garg.
Bottom dwellers Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns once again for the second time this week in IPL 2023. They met on Monday in Hyderabad when DC recorded their second win on the trot, successfully defending a middling 144 against SRH to get some momentum going. Read More
David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
So SRH have a couple of changes. They have lost Washington Sundar to injury. Akeal Hosein has been given debut and Abdul Samad returns to the eleven as well.
DC have made one change: Priyam Garg will make his debut for the franchise against a team he represented in the past. Aman Khan has been dropped.
Wicket looks on the drier side, there shouldn’t be much dew tonight. Hopefully we bat well and put a good total. All experimentation is finished, time to get results. Time for the guys to express themselves and enjoy. Washi is a big loss for us. It’s an opportunity for someone to cement a spot. We are letting ourselves down with the bat.
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram has called it correctly at the coin toss and he, surprisingly, opts to bat first against Delhi Capitals tonight.
So far three matches have been played at the venue and only one of them produced a contest where each team crossed the 170-run mark. So not a high-scoring venue. Teams have opted to chase on all three occasions and emerged victorious.
Captain: Mitchell Marsh
Vice-captain: Axar Patel
Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: David Warner, Harry Brook, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram
Allrounders: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar
Bowlers: T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
It was Monday when Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals met for the first time this season. And Washington Sundar took three wickets in an over to trigger a collapse from which DC recovered to post a middling total in Hyderabad. SRH failed to chase down the target with DC returning home with a confidence-boosting display, with the ball at least. Now in the reverse fixture, they host DC and SRH will be hoping to balance the ledger.
Despite the two victories, DC remain rooted to the bottom and tonight’s a chance for the David Warner-led franchise to move ahead a rung. Same goes for SRH but they will want to improve their net run-rate for that to happen which is the only factor that separates them from DC right now.
Both the teams have been struggling with their batting department despite. For DC, Warner has been the top-scorer and the only consistent batter who has been starved of support from other top order batters. Axar Patel has been bailing them out consistently.
SRH showed spark when Harry Brook announced his arrival by hitting the first century of the season but barring that particular innings, he’s been struggling as well. SRH have been hit by a big injury blow though having lost allrounder Washington Sundar to injury for the remainder of the season.
In Delhi, the team winning the toss has preferred chasing thanks to dew.
Pithvi Shaw has been one of the big disappointments for DC so far.
“We’re gonna sit down in a minute as a batting group and have a bit of a chat about where we’re at and that’s the way that we prepare, the way that we’re training and certainly why is it not transferring into better performances on the field. So we’re going to talk about that now and then go away and work on some different things and hopefully, you’ll see a better batting effort on Saturday,” DC head coach Ricky Ponting told reports on match eve.
