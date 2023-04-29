DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against Delhi Capitals

Read more

Despite the two victories, DC remain rooted to the bottom and tonight’s a chance for the David Warner-led franchise to move ahead a rung. Same goes for SRH but they will want to improve their net run-rate for that to happen which is the only factor that separates them from DC right now.

Both the teams have been struggling with their batting department despite. For DC, Warner has been the top-scorer and the only consistent batter who has been starved of support from other top order batters. Axar Patel has been bailing them out consistently.

SRH showed spark when Harry Brook announced his arrival by hitting the first century of the season but barring that particular innings, he’s been struggling as well. SRH have been hit by a big injury blow though having lost allrounder Washington Sundar to injury for the remainder of the season.

In Delhi, the team winning the toss has preferred chasing thanks to dew.

Pithvi Shaw has been one of the big disappointments for DC so far.

“We’re gonna sit down in a minute as a batting group and have a bit of a chat about where we’re at and that’s the way that we prepare, the way that we’re training and certainly why is it not transferring into better performances on the field. So we’re going to talk about that now and then go away and work on some different things and hopefully, you’ll see a better batting effort on Saturday,” DC head coach Ricky Ponting told reports on match eve.

