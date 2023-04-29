DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Delhi Weather Forecast And Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

A charged-up Delhi Capitals are gearing up to host a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming assignment of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Capitals will host the contest at their base- Arun Jaitley Stadium- on April 29. The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 7:30 PM IST. After losing all of their first five matches, Delhi appeared to be in the groove in their last two appearances. With two back-to-back wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the David Warner-led team now have 4 points in 7 games. They will aim to maintain the flow in the return face-off against Hyderabad, who are coming off three consecutive defeats.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley stadium tends to provide equal assistance to batters and bowlers. So, the match between Delhi and Hyderabad is expected to be a neck-to-neck battle. Pacers are expected to enjoy bowling with the new ball while spinners may come in handy in the middle overs. Similar to the majority of the IPL venues, the team batting second has more possibility to emerge victorious at this ground. Among their previous 73 home games here, Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious on 30 occasions.

Weather Report:

The weather in Delhi is expected to be cloudy on April 29. There is also a possibility of rain playing a spoilsport during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The wind speed will be around 9-10 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 23 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 36-55 per cent.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

