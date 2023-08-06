DDCA Invites Applications for Selectors, Coaches

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) invited applications for the post of Senior Selector, Junior Selector, Coach, Manager, Physiotherapist and Trainer for the 2023-24 domestic season. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by Nikhil Chopra and also featuring former India cricketers Surinder Khanna and Anjali Sharma will be making their recommendations to the Apex Council after conducting interviews of shortlisted candidates.

In an important note in the advertisement, it’s mentioned selectors/selectors, and coaches could well be changed during the season “if found not fulfilling their duty as expected”. In such a situation, CAC will take charge of affairs.

“CAC has the right to change the selector/selectors or any of the coaches. If any selector/coach is found not fulfilling their duty as expected, they can be removed from their position, and CAC will take charge of the same,” read one of the notes in the advertisement.

It is similar to something which happened last season with the senior selection panel when DDCA President Rohan Jaitley, with a recommendation from CAC comprising Nikhil Chopra, Gursharan Singh and Reema Malhotra, sacked the men’s senior selection committee featuring Gagan Khoda, Mayank Sidana and Anil Bhardwaj.

“The absolute lack of planning for Delhi Cricket is apparent on the face of it more so with regard to the vision and future course as discussed and planned…It is unfortunate that the Selection Committee has shown scant commitment to the same,” Jaitley wrote in a scathing email to Apex Council and CAC last season.

While the men who matter in the DDCA corridors weren’t pleased with senior coach Abhay Sharma too but didn’t want to completely change the set-up during the season. Chopra-led CAC took charge of selection matters and Delhi ended the Ranji season on a high with a famous win over Mumbai and a convincing result vs Hyderabad.

With no retentions from last season, it’s likely that another new-look support staff will be assembled and Delhi would hope to return to winning ways as the team has struggled in the domestic circuit in recent seasons.

DDCA team for the Buchi Babu tournament

The prestigious Buchi Babu tournament is set to return after a long gap and will see participation from 12 top sides in the country. DDCA has also received an invitation for the tournament and will be sending a squad for the multi-day matches from August 15 to September 5 in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this week, Mumbai announced a strong squad for the tournament which will be led by experienced seamer Dhawal Kulkarni. Details of more participating teams and fixtures will be out soon.​