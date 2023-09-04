Decision Regarding Addition of Cricket in the Olympics to be Taken by the IOC on September 15-16 in Mumbai

The most followed sport in India could be making its way to the Olympics. Reports suggest that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are considering adding cricket to the Olympics as they look to tap into the massive fanbase of the sport.

Reports from the Indian Express suggest that the IOC considers cricket to be amongst the front runners to be included in the massive sporting event.

India is also looking to host the Olympics in 2036. The country has hosted big events like the U-17 FIFA World Cup which was a massive hit.

Cricket was last played in the Olympics in the 1900s and has never been featured since.

Confusion remains for sides like England who are jointly represented as Great Britain as well as the West Indies.

But the addition of the sport into the Olympics has been hailed by the likes of World Cup Winning captain, Eoin Morgan.

India is also set to host the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup as well. They haven’t hosted the tournament since 2011 when they managed to win the coveted trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Team India will hope to replicate the heroics with another win but things are in disarray as many key players are injured or just coming back from injury, so it looks like it will take some time to get things back into form.

Currently, the Indian side is competing in the Asia Cup 2023, their first match against Pakistan was unfortunately washed out due to rains and are currently playing their second fixture against Nepal.

In other news, Jasprit Bumrah missed his second game against Nepal in the Asia Cup as his wife was expecting the birth of their first child, Angad Jasprit Bumrah. He is expected to make his return to the side for the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup.

The final decision regarding the inclusion of cricket will be taken by an IOC committee in Mumbai between September 15-16 and many fans might be hoping that cricket is added as a sport in the prestigious event, the Olympics.