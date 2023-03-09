'Defending Here is Never Easy': Sneh Rana Pleased After Gujarat Giants Register First Win of WPL

Losing back-to-back matches at the start of the season must have put Gujarat Giants and their stand-in captain Sneh Rana under immense pressure. On Wednesday, some of it was lifted when the team produced a superb show for a close 11-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Rana opted to bat first and Sophia Dunkley peeled off the fastest fifty of the season so far in a flying start. Harleen Deol then took over the reins with a fifty of her own as Gujarat stormed to 201/7 in 20 overs. They held on to defend the total even as RCB gave them a late scare only to finish at 190/6.

Also Read: WPL 2023 Points Table Update After GGT vs RCB

Expectedly, Rana was chuffed to bits with the result.

“Amazing, superb effort from the girls, very proud of them," she said during the post-match presentation while admitting they were expecting RCB to come out all guns blazing at the venue where it’s not easy to defend.

“Defending here in CCI (Cricket Club of India) is never easy, it is always high scoring but we lived up to the game," she added.

Right-arm pacer Annabel Sutherland proved expensive in her first two overs as she was taken for 22 runs in them and despite that, Rana brought her back into the attack during the death overs.

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore For First Win of Season

The result? She ended up leaking 23 runs in the 17th over which left RCB with 44 to win from the final three overs leaving GGT under the pump.

“We thought of giving her (Sutherland) the overs because she bowls good wide yorkers," Rana explained her decision.

Rana says the team has a good balance.

“I think we have good balance, we have a good combination. This is something we were looking for since the first game, but now that we have got our first points, we are very happy," she said.

Dunkley was declared player-of-the-match for her 28-ball 65, an innings featuring 11 fours and three sixes.

“It was a bit touch and go at one point. Really proud of the girls out there for the win," Dunkley said after the match.

Interestingly, Dunkley didn’t play the season opener for GGT and was only included after captain Beth Mooney was injured but she has no qualms.

“I didn’t really mind. I’d love to play whenever given the chance," she said.

Get the latest Cricket News here