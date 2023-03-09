DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's WPL 2023 DEL-W vs MI-W match, March 9, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai 7:30 pm IST

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians: Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will look to keep their two-match winning streak intact as they are set to square up today in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. The match is set to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The mighty Mumbai side displayed a resounding all-around show in the first two matches to earn a much-needed solid start. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will once again rely on their skipper Meg Lanning to shine with the bat. The Australia captain has already scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the WPL 2023. Lanning also finds herself at the top spot on the list of WPL 2023 highest run scorers. She has scored 142 runs with a strike rate of 167.05 in two games of the tournament so far.

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have secured four points each but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side claims the top spot in the WPL standings due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians; here is everything you need to know:

DEL-W vs MI-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match.

DEL-W vs MI-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

DEL-W vs MI-W Match Details

The DEL-W vs MI-W WPL match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 pm IST.

DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Suggested Playing XI for DEL-W vs MI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Saika Ishaque, Jess Jonassen

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

