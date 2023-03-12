CHANGE LANGUAGE
DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday's WPL 2023 March 13, DY Patil Stadium 7:30 pm IST
1-MIN READ

DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday's WPL 2023 March 13, DY Patil Stadium 7:30 pm IST

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 23:52 IST

Mumbai, India

DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023: Check here for Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for Monday's WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Also, check the schedule of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore: It has been simply a dreadful start to the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Smriti Mandhana-led side have not tasted success yet after playing four matches in the WPL 2023. The Bangalore-based franchise are currently languishing at the bottom of the WPL points table. In their next match, Bangalore will be facing Delhi Capitals on Monday, March 13. The WPL fixture between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The two teams have already faced each other in the first leg of WPL and the Meg Lanning-led side had comfortably emerged victorious in that contest by 60 runs.

Delhi Capitals had pulled off a phenomenal batting display in that game to record a mammoth total of 223. Tara Norris registered a sensational five-wicket haul to earn a comfortable win for Delhi Capitals.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

DEL-W vs RCB-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match.

DEL-W vs RCB-W vs UP-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

DEL-W vs RCB-W Match Details

The DEL-W vs RCB-W WPL match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 13, at 7:30 pm IST.

DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Meg Lanning

Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Shikha Pandey

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Singh, Sahana Pawar

Get the latest Cricket News here

