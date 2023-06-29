Delhi Capitals Part Ways With Ajit Agarkar-Shane Watson After Missing Out on IPL 2023 Playoffs

Delhi Capitals have parted ways with their assistant coaches Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson, the IPL franchise confirmed the development via a tweet they put out on Thursday, June 29, thanking the duo for their services.

After a disappointing IPL 2023 season which saw the Delhi-based franchise finish in ninth place with just 10 points from 14 matches, they have decided to make some changes to their support staff.

Agarkar, who has been heavily linked to the job of the chief selector for the Indian men’s cricket team parts ways with the IPL franchise, whereas Watson also moves on from his role.

Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Score: England Look to Decode Steve Smith’s Resistance

“You’ll always have a place to call home here, Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours," read the tweet from Delhi Capitals.

You’ll always have a place to call home here 💙Thank You, Ajit and Watto, for your contributions. All the very best for your future endeavours 🙌#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/n25thJeB5B — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 29, 2023

It was a season full of difficulties for DC as their captain Rishabh Pant had suffered an accident last year in December, and was subsequently ruled out of the IPL 2023 campaign.

David Warner was handed the captaincy duties however, Delhi Capitals lost their first five matches of the season, facing a stern test to turn it around from there.

In total, DC would go on to win five matches but it was not enough to find a place in the IPL playoffs as the Delhi-based franchise have now missed out on playoffs for two seasons in a row after finishing in fifth place during IPL 2022 campaign.

ALSO READ| Rajasthan Royals Planning To Offer Four-Year Contract For England Skipper Jos Buttler: Report

Earlier, it was reported that head coach Ricky Ponting could also be one of those to depart, however, co-owner Parth Jindal recently clarified the stance as they began preparations for the upcoming season with Ponting in the scheme of things.

Delhi Capitals were constantly criticised by experts for not allowing Axar Patel to bat higher up the order, despite his promising performances. He was the second-highest run-scorer for the Delhi-based franchise in 2023 season with 283 runs, behind only captain Warner who scored 516 runs.