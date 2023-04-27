Delhi Capitals Issue 'Code of Conduct' After a Player Misbehaves With Woman at Franchise Party: Report

Delhi Capitals have decided to issue a ‘Code of Conduct’ for the players as one of their cricketers reportedly misbehaved with a woman at a franchise party. It has been a topsy-turvy season for Delhi Capitals with 2 wins out of seven matches so far and now the reports of a player misbehaving with a woman have put the franchise under the scanner for all the wrong reasons.

Capitals took the necessary steps to avoid such incidents in future as a report in Indian Express suggested that the Code of Conduct has been imposed to maintain the public image of the franchise. The report stated that the franchise has made it clear that players can no longer bring their acquaintances to their rooms post 10 PM. While they’re allowed to meet them in the team hotel’s restaurant or coffee shop.

The advisory also stated that the players now have to inform the officials at the franchise if they have to leave the hotel for a personal meeting.

The Indian Express report further stated that the advisory from the franchise comes with a massive warning: Any breach of the code might result in fine or even termination of the contract.

The franchises allow the Wives and girlfriends of the player to travel with the team but their expenses are bear by the players only.

Meanwhile, Delhi started their season with five defeats in a row as they failed to find the right combination in the initial phase, but, they bounced back well and have won their last two matches to give some hope for playoffs qualification. However, it is still going to be an uphill task for them to make the cut for the playoffs as the NRR is also poor. After the win over Hyderabad in their last match, Delhi Capitals were found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and have been slapped with a hefty fine.

As per the IPL statement, David Warner has been fined Rs 12 Lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against the SRH on Monday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

