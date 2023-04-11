Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians Clash Hoping to Breaking IPL 2023 Duck

Delhi and Mumbai. The two Indian metropolises. One country’s political centre, the other its financial hub. Both cricket powerhouses. And old rivals at that. Ranji Trophy, India’s premier red-ball tournament, is proof.

It would not be wrong to presume that this rivalry would and should make its way into the Indian Premier League. It has but to an extent. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have met 32 times with the former winning 15 times and the latter taking the honours on 17 occasions. Not a stark difference? Right? Hold on.

The balance gets tilted dramatically at one end and perhaps irrevocably when one takes into account the titles won. MI have been champion a record five times. DC’s best result has been one final appearance – losing the title clash, of course, to MI in 2020.

Not much of an IPL rivalry then.

IPL 2023 though has seen the two franchises making a start neither should be proud of. They remain the only two teams out of 10 who are yet to win a game.

DC have completed a hat-trick of defeats while MI are a loss away from completing a troika of their own. However, the collective frown on the players and coaches of one team will get deeper while the others will turn into a smile after Tuesday night when they clash at the Arun Jaitely Stadium.

What They’ve Done So Far

DC are struggling with the bat. David Warner has scored two slow half-centuries in three matches. The others have been unable to charge ahead. Prithvi Shaw has scored 19 runs including a duck. Mitchell Marsh will miss another game as he’s back home in Australia due to a personal engagement. Their owner Parth Jindal has questioned the players’ intent. Their head coach Ricky Ponting cannot ‘put a finger’ on what’s bothering the team and has called for a soul searching.

All this makes for a dramatic read but one win and all concerns will be swept away. But can DC recover from the slump?

MI have similar if not identical troubles. Like DC who are missing a marquee star in Rishabh Pant, Mumbai are without Jasprit Bumrah. Jofra Archer was supposed to take up the mantle in Bumrah’s absence but he’s (still) facing fitness troubles of his own. Their top-order isn’t scoring runs either. And bowling lacks depth. A couple of their million-dollar men – Tim David and Cameron Green – are yet to fire.

The good news is – MI are used to such starts. Remember IPL 2015? MI started with four defeats in a row before picking up the pace and becoming champions. In fact, for 11 consecutive seasons, Mumbai have failed to win their first match of a season. So history suggests, they can still lift themselves out of the hole and relaunch title bid.

Injury Concerns

DC batting coach Pravin Amre on Monday said they are still awaiting reports of scans conducted on Khaleel Ahmed and will take a call on his availability on match day. When MI allrounder Cameron Green was asked about his team’s injury concerns, the Australian said every player is available meaning Jofra Archer might make the cut in playing XI.

Quote-unquote

We have to work on our powerplay game with the bat. When your top four batters get runs, then your team is in a different position. However, we have to execute our plans well in all three departments of the game as well – DC batting coach Pravin Amre

I am absolutely happy to bat at three – you actually feel like an opener anyway. You have the same intent than probably when opening the bat and when coming at no. 3. So absolutely no stress with batting wherever –Cameron Green on Opening for MI

DC vs MI Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi/Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya

