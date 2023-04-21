Delhi Capitals' Players Get Back Stolen Bats And Other Equipment, Confirms Skipper David Warner

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has revealed that the police have found the bats, pads, gloves and other stolen equipment. Delhi Capitals players got to know about the missing batting equipment after they landed in New Delhi from Bangalore as the reports suggested the stolen list includes 16 bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads and gloves.

Meanwhile, the bats belonged to DC captain Warner, Mitchell March, Phil Salt and Yash Dhull.

Warner, on Friday, posted an Instagram story where he uploaded a photo where several bats and other stolen batting equipment can be seen.

The Delhi Capitals skipper wrote, “They found the culprits. Few missing still but thank you."

Meanwhile, the bats which belonged to the overseas players are said to be worth a lakh rupees each.

A logistics company takes care of team kit bags and luggage and ensures that they reach in advance to the destination ahead of a game. The players, as per the report, keep their kit bags outside their room after each game following which the logistics company takes over.

However, it was not the only good news for Delhi Capitals as on Thursday night, they registered their first win of the season by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring thriller. Capitals claimed a crucial 3-wicket win to snap their five-match losing streak this season.

The DC bowling line-up collectively came to the party as KKR managed only 127 on a spicy deck which aided both pacers and spinners alike.

Warner, DC’s best batter this season, was struggling with his strike-rate in earlier games but on Thursday, he smashed 57 off 41 with the target being reached with four balls to spare.

“For us, it’s about backing yourself and coming out and executing your skills. I felt like my match-ups were there and I’ll take the Power-play on. And we didn’t lose wickets in clumps in the first two overs. So that plays a big role as well," Warner said after the match.

“But for me, I felt that I had my rhythm back again, I had a good couple of net sessions. I was probably a bit tentative losing a lot of wickets in the first couple of games but for me, it’s about going out there and just playing like the way I do and the way that I know, and then it’s going to be better off for us and the team," he added.

