Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Drops Massive Hint on Ricky Ponting's Future After IPL 2023 Debacle

After a dissapointing ninth-place finish in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for Delhi Capitals there was plenty of speculation regarding the future of their head coach, Ricky Ponting. The legendary Australian captain oversaw just five wins for his team earlier this season and DC’s co-owner Parth Jindal recently dropped a massive hint regarding Ponting’s future next season.

Jindal on Wednesday, June 14 tweeted that the Delhi-based franchise had already begun preparations for the upcoming IPL season, along with the Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly as well as head coach Ponting.

There was plenty of speculation with multiple reports claiming that Ponting may not continue as the franchise’s head coach next term however Jindal shot down any such rumours with his tweet.

“Preparations for next years’ IPL are underway here Delhi Capitals, along side SGanguly99 and Ricky Ponting. We assure the fans that Kiran (Grandhi) and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top," tweeted the DC co-owner.

With just 10 points from 14 matches, the Capitals began their campaign with five successive defeats before they finally defeated Kolkata Knight Riders to pick up their first points on the board.

With skipper Rishabh Pant ruled out due to the accident he suffered last year, DC appointed David Warner as the stand-in captain, while Axar Patel as his deputy however, the franchise were constantly questioned by many experts for some of the poor decision-making.

Patel showed plenty of promise with the bat but he was consistently forced to bat lower down the order, and as a result, the Delhi-based side missed out on the playoffs for two years in a row having finished in fifth place in 2022.

However, with Ponting set to remain as head coach, it remains to be seen whether there are any other changes to the franchise’s coaching staff.