DC vs MI Match Highlights WPL 2023 Updates: All-round Mumbai Indians Crush Delhi Capitals to Remain on Top

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 22:16 IST
DC vs MI WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians bundled out Delhi Capitals for a paltry 105 in the Women's Premier League on Thursday. England pacer Issy Wong returned with tidy figures of 3/10, while left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque continued her dream run with figures of 3/13. Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians on Thursday in Women's Premier League match
Nat Sciver-Brunt finishes it off in style with a hat-trick of boundaries as Mumbai Indians chased down the target with five overs to spare. Absolute domination from MI in this match as Delhi Capitals failed to put up any fight. An all-round show from the table toppers as first the bowlers put up a show to restrict DC for just 105 and then the openers set up the platform for a massive victory. Mumbai Indians (109/2) beat Delhi Capitals (105) by 8 wickets
Harmanpreet Kaur joins the party as she slams a couple of boundaries against Alice Capsey as Mumbai now just need 7 runs to get over the line. Sensational performance from Mumbai Indians in all three departments. MI 99/2 in 14 overs
Nat Sciver-Brunt wasting no time here as she smashed a couple of boundaries against Shikha Pandey to take Mumbai Indians closer to an emphatic victory. They need only 17 runs to win their third match on trot. MI 89/2 in 13 overs
Big wicket! Excellent catch from Jemimah Rodrigues – probably best of the tournament so far as Hayley Matthews departs for 32. Mumbai Indians will not panic as not much left in this chase. MI 77/2 in 11.3 overs
A tidy over from Marizanne Kapp as only two runs came off it. She has been brilliant with the ball tonight but the target is too small to defend for Delhi Capitals. MI 77/1 in 11 overs
Her opening partner might have departed recently but Hayley Matthews is still looking to play her shots as she smashed a couple of boundaries to take Mumbai Indians closer to target. MI 75/1 in 10 overs
OUT! Tara Norris continues to shine in the Women’s Premier League as she gets the better of dangerous Yastika Bhatia here who was looking in great touch. The southpaw departs for 41 but Mumbai Indians are way ahead in this game. MI 65/1 in 8.5 overs
Yastika Bhatia is hitting boundaries for fun now as she has already smacked 8 so far. 12 runs came off Radha Yadav’s over. Meg Lanning is looking clueless now which is a rare sight on the field. 50 up for Mumbai Indians. MI 59/0 in 7 overs
Yastika Bhatia is not stopping for anyone here as she slams Marizanne Kapp for three more boundaries. 13 runs came off the over as Mumbai Indians are already marching towards a massive victory here. MI 42/0 in 5 overs
Hat-trick of boundaries for Hayley Matthews as Mumbai Indians are making a mockery of this chase now. Delhi Capitals are already under pressure and these boundaries are making things worse for them. DC 29/0 in 4 overs
A tidy over from Marizanne Kapp as only one run came off it. It’s a great opportunity for Yastika Bhatia to return to form. Mumbai Indians also have a chance to better their Net Run Rate which is already very superior to other teams. MI 16/0 in 3 overs
Hayley Matthews also opened her boundary account of the night as six runs came off Shikha Pandey’s over. There is no required run rate pressure tonight for Mumbai Indians as the target is too low for them. MI 15/0 in 2 overs
Yastika Bhatia opens her account with a fine boundary down the ground and then followed it up with a stylish cover drive to put pressure on Marizanne Kapp and Delhi Capitals straightaway. Good start for Mumbai Indians as 9 runs came off the first over. MI 9/0 in 1 over
Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews are in the middle to open the innings for Mumbai Indians. Marizanne Kapp has the ball in hand.
ALL OUT! Hayley Matthews gets her third as Delhi Capitals are bundled out for just 105 with two overs to spare. Sensational bowling from Mumbai Indians as they put up a collective effort to stop a star-studded Delhi Capitals’ side. Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues were the only batters who showed some fight for Delhi Capitals tonight. DC 105 all-out in 20 overs
OUT! Issy Wong is not stopping for anyone as she gets the better of Radha Yadav now as Delhi Capitals are nine down and nothing are going in their favour. Excellent bowling performance from the Mumbai Indians bowlers. DC 102/8 in 16.5 overs
OUT! Issy Wong gets another wicket here as Taniya Bhatia departs for 4. She tried to play a big shot but Hayley Matthews grabbed an easy catch as Delhi Capitals 8 down. DC 98/8 in 16.2 overs
Radha Yadav breaks the shackles and connects a six against Amelia Kerr. She charged down the ground and played it over extra cover for a big shot. Delhi need more big shots to post a respectable total. DC 98/7 in 16 overs
A tidy over from Issy Wong as only four runs came off it. The first target for Delhi Capitals is to remain unbeaten till the final over. DC 89/7 in 15 overs
OUT! Hayley Matthews gets another here as Minnu Mani departs for a duck on her debut. The southpaw charged down the ground to play a big shot but Hayley kept it a bit away from her and Yastika Bhatia didn’t make any mistake while dislodging the stumps in time. DC 84/7 in 13.4 overs
While Delhi Capitals’ top-order batters are in phenomenal formal, especially Meg Lanning who currently holds the Orange Cap. While Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassesn and Jemimah Rodrigues are also looking in decent touch which makes Delhi one of the favourites in the tournament.
What date WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place on March 9, Thursday.
Where will the WPL 2023 match Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
What time will the WPL 2023 match Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians begin?
The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday.
Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:
Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
