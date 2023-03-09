DC vs MI Match Highlights WPL 2023 Updates: All-round Mumbai Indians Crush Delhi Capitals to Remain on Top

Read more

from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The two in-form teams will lock horns in one of the most-anticipated clashes of the tournament. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians batters have been in phenomenal form as they scored big runs in their first two matches to put them on the top 2 spots on the points table. MI have built a strong unit as they put up a collective show against Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While Delhi Capitals’ top-order batters are in phenomenal formal, especially Meg Lanning who currently holds the Orange Cap. While Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassesn and Jemimah Rodrigues are also looking in decent touch which makes Delhi one of the favourites in the tournament.

What date WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place on March 9, Thursday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

