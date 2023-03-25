Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live & TV Online

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Live Streaming: The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League has reached the near end with fans fastening their seat belts to enjoy the very first final. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns in the blockbuster summit clash. The highly anticipated match is slated to be hosted at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals earned direct qualification for the final after coming out of the group stage as the table topper. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, had to play the Eliminator to book their ticket.

Mumbai Indians have enjoyed a more-than-decent campaign, winning all of their first five group games. They, however, failed to replicate the performance in the last three games, losing the top place to Delhi Capitals based on the net run rate. Harmanpreet and Co outclassed UP Warriorz in the Eliminator game, winning the match by a huge margin of 72 runs. Meanwhile, the Capitals were on top of their form in the final half of the group league. Lanning’s side stunned Mumbai in a crucial fixture, which helped them climb to the top. In their last appearance, the Delhi unit got the better of UP Warriorz, registering a 5-wicket victory in the final group-league match.

Ahead of Sunday’s WPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 Final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The WPL 2023 Final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place on March 26, Sunday.

Where will the WPL 2023 Final match Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The WPL 2023 Final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Brabiurne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 Final match Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The WPL 2023 Final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, A Reddy

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia, S Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver-Brunt, AC Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, HY Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Issy Wong

