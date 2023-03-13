Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Premier League Match Live

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be desperate to end their four-match losing streak in the Women’s Premier League when they take on Delhi Capitals Women on March 13. RCB have not registered even a single win despite having the likes of Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight and Megan Schutt in their line-up. RCB’s performance can be attributed to their skipper Smriti Mandhana’s poor form with the bat. Mandhana’s highest score in the tournament is 35 and she has failed to inspire the whole team. She needs to lead by example if RCB are to salvage their fledging campaign.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be played on March 13.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Delhi Capitals Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh Thakur

