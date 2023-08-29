Delhi High Court Bar Association Announces Cash Prize of Rs 10 lakh for Indian Women's Blind Cricket team

The Indian women’s blind cricket team was given a grand reception in Delhi on Monday as they returned home after creating history in Birmingham.

The women’s team clinched gold medal at the IBSA World Games after defeating Australia in the final. Notably, this was the first time that cricket was introduced at the World Blind Games.

Delhi High Court Bar Association with the Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) organised a felicitation ceremony for the team to celebrate their historic feat.

Moreover, the Delhi High Court Bar Association announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for the team.

“This is a big achievement for the women’s team. It was the first time that they participated and won the gold medal which is a massive achievement. They have been getting appreciation from everyone including the Prime Minister,” DDCA Director Shyam Sharma, a senior lawyer himself, said while talking to CricketNext.

“I’m grateful to my executive committee who announced the prize money of INR 10 lakh for them and besides that we will also approach other seniors to make contributions,” he added.

Skipper Varsha Umapathi also expressed her delight on winning the gold medal.

“I’m feeling very, very proud of this team and that we brought gold medal for India. Cricket was included for the first time in IBSA World Games and we are delighted that we won the gold medal," Umapathi said.

CABI General Secretary John David lauded the team, calling it as a big achievement.

“It feels really great. This was the first time that they (the women’s team) were taking part in such a big event and we are very happy that they clinched the gold medal.

“They first defeated Australia and England in the league matches and then won against the Aussies in the final quite comprehensively,” he said.

The women’s team was formed at the start of 2023 and played their first ever international series - 3 T20Is - against Nepal as recent as April.

A delighted India women coach Kratika expressed her gratitude to Samarthanam Trust and CABI for showing support to the players and providing such a great platform.

“It’s a good feeling defeating Australia in the final. This is the result of the hard work that the players have put in. I’m very happy for all the players and the members. I thank CABI and Samarthanam Trust for their support and giving them such kind of a platform," Kratika said.