Delhi’s Dhruv Shorey to Play for Vidarbha This Season, Confirms VCA President

Former Delhi captain Dhruv Shorey, who asked Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) on Friday, will turn up for Vidarbha in the upcoming domestic season. Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) president Justice (retd) Vinay Deshpande confirmed the development to News18 CricketNext.

“Yes, Dhruv Shorey will be playing for Vidarbha in the coming domestic season. It is confirmed,” Justice Deshpande tells CricketNext.

It’s been close to 24 hours since Shorey approached DDCA for a NOC but it is reliably learnt that no one has reached out to him yet.

“Dhruv applied for a NOC and there were statements going around that association will try and convince him to stay back but no one has reached out yet. Any which way, he has made up his mind and wants to play three formats which Vidarbha want him to play for them,” says a source close to the classy batter.

While Dhruv has been a mainstay for Delhi in the longer formats, the selectors have continued to move him in and out of white-ball squads. Labelled as a “red ball specialist”, the opener wanted to play all formats for Delhi but wasn’t getting a consistent run.

“It’s difficult to change perceptions and I think Delhi labelled him as a top-order red ball specialist and kept moving him in and out of the white ball teams. After serving the state for so long and even leading them, it became a matter of respect for him too. There was never a proper dialogue with one of the most senior players in the set-up,” adds the source.

Offers from multiple states

It is learnt that Dhruv had offers from “three top states” to play as a professional and they assured to play him in all formats. The right-hander didn’t want to make a rushed decision and waited for the Duleep Trophy, where he represented North Zone, to get over.

“The offers were there and he was evaluating them. Duleep Trophy was scheduled to start so he paused all the thinking on that front and decided to just focus on cricket during that period,” says the source.

When multiple states reached out and had him in the scheme of things for all three formats, decision-making became all the easier for the right-hander who was looking at a consistent run in white-ball formats.

“More than the three-format thing, it was also about getting the respect and recognition,” adds the source.

Dhruv is in Chennai for more than a month now playing the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) multi-day league. DDCA’s team for Buchi Babu is set to be in the city for the multi-day invitational tournament but will be without their solid right-handed opener.

Had he not applied for the NOC, he was likely to lead the side in the tournament but now DDCA’s multi-day teamsheet, after a very long time, will not have Dhruv Shorey’s name on it.