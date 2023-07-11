Deodhar Trophy 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Included in Mayank Agarwal-led South Zone Squad

A Day ahead of their Duleep Trophy 2023 final against West Zone, the South Zone squad for the upcoming Deodhar Trophy 2023 was announced on Tuesday, July 11, with Mayank Agarwal set to lead the team once again, while Arjun Tendulkar also made the cut.

The son of legendary Indian opener Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun made his IPL debut earlier this season while representing the Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal 50-over tournament is set to take place in Puducherry from July 24. Earlier on Monday, North Zone had also named their squad.

Another prominent IPL performer in B Sai Sudharsan who starred in the summit clash for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings has been kept on the standby list of players among a few others who will be playing for India A in the Emerging Asia Cup which will take place in Colombo from July 13-23.

The year 2023 has been a fruitful one for Arjun, ever since he left Mumbai to play for Goa in the domestic circuit, he has made his much-anticipated IPL debut and the left-arm pacer was also called up by the BCCI for a recent Emerging all-rounders’ camp.

Arjun was the joint-leading wicket-taker for Goa with eight wickets from seven games last season, and he also picked up 3 wickets for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2023.

The 23-year-old will be looking to leave a mark alongside other prominent names from the South, with Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar and V Koushik also named in the list.

Rohan Kunnummal is the deputy to Agarwal, while Narayan Jagadeesan, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, and Sai Kishore are the other prominent names included in the roster for the first 3 games.

South Zone Squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore