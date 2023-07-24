Deodhar Trophy: Prabsimran Singh Pulls off a Stunning Flying Catch to Dismiss South Zone's Ricky Bhui | WATCH

The opening day of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 witnessed some spectacular performances in all three encounters. But one act that caught every cricket fan’s attention was the single-handed flying catch pulled off by North Zone wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh. The Punjab keeper-batter had just returned from Colombo where he was part of India A at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. He took the field against South Zone and left a deep impact with his acrobatic act behind the stumps.

The incident happened in the 39th over of the first innings when North Zone’s Mayank Yadav bowled a shorter delivery to South Zone’s Ricky Bhui who ducked and went for the ramp shot. The latter struck it from over the first slip but didn’t get enough elevation. Prabhsimran dived full-length towards his left and plucked the ball out of thin air. He reached out to the first slip position and landed with the ball in his gloves.

Ripper Alert 🚨You do not want to miss Prabhsimran Singh’s flying catch behind the stumps 🔥🔥 WATCH Now 🎥🔽 #DeodharTrophy | #NZvSZhttps://t.co/Tr2XHldbHY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 24, 2023

Prabhsimran’s miraculous take did grab the eyeballs but the bowlers of his team had a tough outing against Mayank Agarwal-led South Zone. After opting to bat first, South Zone openers Rohan Kunnumal and Mayak stitched a 117-run opening stand, with both batters scoring fifties. Narayan Jagadeesan top-scored with a 66-ball 72, with the help of 3 sixes and 4 boundaries.

In reply, Nitish Rana’s North Zone were bundled out for 60 and lost the game by 185 runs by the VJD method.

In other games, A Rinku Singh fifty powered the central zone to 207 but wasn’t enough to challenge Saurabh Tiwary-led east zone as they won the encounter by 6 wickets. In match no. 2, Priyank Panchal smashed an unbeaten 99 off 69 balls as West Zone coasted to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over North East. His opening partner Harvik Desai (85 off 71 balls) was equally attacking with 14 boundaries coming off his blazing blade during the 167-run opening stand in only 21.1 overs.