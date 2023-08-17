Devdutt Padikkal To Make Return To Action In 'Another 3-4 Weeks'; Praises Maharaja KSCA T20 As Stepping Stone For Youngsters

Young Karnataka star and Rajasthan Royals batsman Devdutt Padikkal, who is now among one of the marquee players in the Maharaja KSCA T20 trophy, gave an update on his thumb injury and said he is hoping to be “back on the field in another 3-4 weeks".

Padikkal emerged as one of the most valuable acquisitions as Gulbarg Mystics acquired his services for INR 13.2 Lakhs, the third-costliest purchase in the entire tournament.

However, a left thumb injury, which he sustained while playing for South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy, ruled him out of the tournament.

“I always look forward to the Maharaja KSCA T20 trophy so I am really disappointed to be missing out this year. I actually had a left thumb fracture during the Deodhar Trophy but I hope to be back on the field in another 3-4 weeks," Padikkal told Fancode.

Earlier this month, the youngster underwent surgery for a left thumb injury.

“Just a quick update. Sustained a fracture on my left thumb and had to undergo a surgery. The road to recovery begins now and I can’t wait to get back out on the field soon," he had said in a post on social media.

Talking about his side, Gulbarga Mystics, who are the defending champions, Padikkal said the team did a great job last year and has a talented team this year as well which can go all the way.

The 23-year-old praised the young fast bowler and new captain Vyshak Vijay Kumar, who lit up the IPL for RCB,

“We felt he could take on the responsibility now. It’s the right time, he’s been doing well in every format so we’re looking forward to him doing well for us this year," said Padikkal.

Padikkal further heaped praise on the Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy, calling it a great platform for talented young players in the state.

“It’s a great tournament to have, especially in a place like Karnataka where there are so many talented young players. Whenever I talk to them, I tell them that it’s not about winning or losing but it’s a place where you can go out to express yourself with freedom and just enjoy," he said.