Did Ben Stokes And Co Deny the Aussies for a Post-Ashes Drink: England Captain Issues Clarification

Test captain Ben Stokes has reacted to the reports of the England team denying having drinks with the Australian team after the completion of the 2023 Ashes Test series which ended 2-2. Despite playing an attacking and exciting brand of cricket, England failed to win the Ashes as Australia managed to draw it after the fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw after rain affected the clash.

Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali announced their retirements as the England team spent more time in the dressing room than usual after winning the fifth Test match at the Oval.

The reports suggested that the Australian players were keen to have some drinks with the hosts after the completion of series but the England players didn’t respond in a positive way.

However, England Test captain Stokes has put out a Tweet to issue a clarification on the matter.

“To clarify… Our wrap took longer than expected because of multiple last time event’s. We decided to meet up in the night club rather than the dressing room," Stokes tweeted.

However, there is still no clarity on whether the players of the two teams met each other at the nightclub later.

According to a report on Fox Sports Australia, England players left the stadium between 10.45pm and 11pm local time, more than four hours after the last ball of the series was bowled.

Meanwhile, Australia, chasing a mammoth 384 to win, collapsed from 264-3 to 334 all out, meaning England won by 49 runs to square the five-match series. It was Chris Woakes (4-50), Moeen Ali (3-76) and ultimately Broad (2-62) who bowled England to victory.

“I think 2-2 generally is a fair reflection of two very, very good teams going at it over a five-match series," said delighted England captain Stokes.

“Obviously, Australia being world Test champions leading into this series, the cricket that I think has been on show has been of the highest quality," said Stokes.