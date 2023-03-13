'Did Not Look That Great': Rohit Sharma Offers Grim Update on Shreyas Iyer's Back Injury

Team India played out a high-scoring draw with Australia in Ahmedabad and thus the Border Gavaskar Trophy went the visitors’ way as they won 2-1.

Rohit Sharma and Co also sealed their place in the final of the World Test Championship where they will lock horns with Australia again, however, the injury to Shreyas Iyer during the fourth Test comes a major blow.

Iyer’s recurring back issue saw him miss the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and the middle-order batter didn’t come out to bat during India’s first innings in Ahmedabad, after which BCCI confirmed that it was due to pain in Iyer’s lower back.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after India won the series 2-1, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that Iyer did undergo scans on his back although the injury didn’t look good.

“Poor guy. It just was such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back, recurred. He was sent to the hospital to take scans. I don’t know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well," Rohit told the reporters.

The Indian captain further added that he didn’t know exactly how long Shreyas Iyer could be sidelined, but he hoped that the latter returns back to full fitness soon.

“Obviously, that’s why he’s not present here, so we don’t know the exact status of how long he will take to recover or when he will be back. When it happened, it did not look that great. I hope he recovers quickly and comes back and plays again," stated the 35-year-old.

Earlier, Iyer had also missed the ODI series against New Zealand and his participation in the upcoming ODI series against Australia also remains doubtful.

While the 28-year-old didn’t get the chance to bat during the 4th Test, he scored 0 and 26 runs in the 3rd Test in Indore, while managing a total of 4 and 12 in the Delhi Test.

