'Selectors I've Seen Over Last 6-7 Years Neither Have the Vision, Deep Knowledge Nor Cricketing Sense'

The wait for India’s first ICC trophy since 2013 was extended a bit longer after the team lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final by 209 runs against Australia. The humiliating loss has led to strong demands for wholesale changes in the Indian set-up, including the removal of Rohit Sharma as the leader in the longest format. However, it doesn’t seem to be happening anytime sooner. According to several reports, the selector will go for the change after having a thorough discussion with the captain and the coach and will act accordingly.

As far as the drought for India’s ICC trophies is concerned, Rohit will have another shot at it later this year in the 50-over World Cup, scheduled to take place later this year. India last won an ICC trophy in 2013, after defeating England in the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

India’s failure in the ICC knockouts has been the biggest talking point for quite some time now and former selector and 1983 World Cup winner Dilip Vengsarkar has been really disappointed with current operations in the Indian team.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vengsarkar slammed the people who held the post of selectors in the past years for not grooming a good candidate as Rohit Sharma’s successor as India’s captain.

“The unfortunate part is that the selectors I have seen over the last six-seven years neither have the vision, deep knowledge about the game or cricketing sense. They made Shikhar Dhawan India captain (when tours overlapped and main players were unavailable); it is where you can groom the future captain,” said Vengsarkar.

The former India cricketer further asserted that despite being the richest cricket board in the world, the BCCI, management doesn’t seem to have a good option to go forward with.

“You haven’t groomed anybody. You just play as it comes. You talk about the richest cricket board in the world, where is the bench strength? Just having IPL, earning crores of rupees in media rights, it should not be the only achievement.”