Dinesh Karthik Haris Rauf The Hundred India vs Pakistan asia Cup 2023 Shaheen Shah Afridi

India and Pakistan are set to square off against each other in the Asia Cup 2023 next month and the fans just can’t wait. It’s going to be the first encounter between the two since the high-voltage game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last which saw a Virat Kohli classic against the likes of Haris Rauf and others. The fans will expect the same intensity from both sides when they take the field at the Pallekele International Stadium.

While the Indian team is currently on a tour of the West Indies, the Pakistani players are playing franchise cricket around the world. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is currently in England for broadcasting duties in The Hundred where he was hugely impressed with the performance of Pakistan pacer Haris. The right-arm quick picked up three wickets for his team Welsh Fire against Southern Braves.

Karthik was part of the Indian team that defeated Pakistan in the last year’s T20 World Cup. Speaking on Sky Sports, Karthik heaped praise on the Pakistan speedster and termed Haris ‘one of the better white ball bowlers’ in the world.

“A few years ago, he was playing tennis ball cricket. Gets picked up by the Qalandars, becomes a part of their team, and academy and then goes on to play the league and then has obviously gone on to do so well for Pakistan. He is arguably one of the better white ball bowlers going around in world cricket now, especially at the death,” Karthik said.

The eye-catching performances of Pakistani pacers ahead of the Asia Cup definitely ring an alarm for Indin batters. The Indian batting line-up, especially the top order, has been troubled by the Pakistan attack. Besides Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi has also made headlines with his knack of picking wickets in the opening over in the ongoing Hundred in England.

Stuart Broad, who recently retired from Test cricket, was all praise for Afridi, calling him one of his favourite bowlers in the world.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of my favourite bowlers to watch in the world. He’s got such a presence about him when he runs in, and I love to see bowlers run in with energy and vibrancy to their run-up. He’s got such a natural skill — the way that ball swings back into the right-handers is such a pleasure to watch,” Broad said on Sky Sports.