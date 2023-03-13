'A Long Racehorse, One that You Want to Put Your Money On': IND Veteran Picks Gill Over KL Rahul for WTC Final

KL Rahul’s dismal run in international cricket has grabbed headlines in recent weeks. Rahul was replaced by Shubman Gill in the Indore Test following his disappointing performance in the first two matches of the Border- Gavaskar Trophy. Gill grabbed the opportunity with both hands and scored a brilliant century in Ahmedabad. Now, it looks like Rahul may find it hard to make a return in India’s playing XI. The Indian team management is likely to back Gill after his superb knock under pressure against the mighty Australian team. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has shared his take on KL Rahul’s chances of reclaiming his spot in team India ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik opined that Rahul could be considered as a backup wicketkeeper for the World Test Championship final.

“I will see how Rahul feels because KL is not somebody who enjoys keeping in Test cricket because it is a completely different ball game. But I will definitely keep that in the back of my mind, Karthik was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

He added that Shubman Gill had sealed his spot in the Test side and that “he is in for the long run.”

He added, “I will definitely go with Shubman Gill, there’s no doubt about it. The man has got a hundred in the last Test before the WTC final. You get the feeling that Shubman Gill is in for the long run. He is a long racehorse. He’s the one that you want to put your money on and say, ‘I want to see him in 2033 still there opening for India’."

Shubman Gill has certainly repaid selectors’ faith by notching up a sublime century in the series decider against Australia. Gill will likely open for India at the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final. Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Australia in the final of the second edition of the World Test Championship. The high-stakes match will be played at The Oval, London from June 7 to June 11 with a reserve day in place.

