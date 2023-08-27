'Disappointing Drop' Fellow RCB Teammate AB DeVilliers Dissapointed with Chahal's Exclusion from Asia Cup 2023

The exclusion of experienced, specialist spinner, Yuzuvendra Chahal has been grabbing headlines all over. Many players expressed their disappointment regarding the same including the likes of Indian legend, Sehwag. Now fellow teammate at Chahal’s previous IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), AB DeVilliers also expressed his disappointment with Chahal’s non-selection and said he was disheartened by the move and believes that Chahal is a highly-skilled spinner.

DeVilliers spoke on his own YouTube channel regarding the matter, he said, “Chahal has been dropped, selectors making their intentions clear who they will be picking. It’s a bit of a disappointing drop for me.”

“Yuzi is always very handy and it’s great to have the leg-spinning option in your team. We know how skilful he is," he added.

Chahal’s exclusion from the squad left many former players in awe given his recent performance and the stats that he holds.

However, the press conference held by the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma soon after the squad was declared gave the explanation and quoted the team balance as the main reason for his exclusion.

The team led by Rohit Sharma and Vice-Captain Hardik Pandya became the point of argument as many star players were left out. Not only Chahal’s exclusion but Sanju Samson is also left out from the squad and will travel as a reserve player.

K.L Rahul who is not fully fit still got selected in the squad whereas Shreyas Iyer who is fully fit might be seen batting at the No.4 position. Left-hand batter Tilak Verma who performed really well on the West Indies tour also got a place in the squad.

Asia Cup is going to start on August 30 where Pakistan and Nepal will face each other in the first match from Group A.

The much-anticipated encounter between archrivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 2.