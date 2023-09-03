'Dissapointing!': Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Criticises ACC For Scheduling INDvsPAK in Sri Lanka

The Asian Cricket Council were under heavy criticism after scheduling the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Najam Sethi was vocal on his regrets that the marquee match-up between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

Only one innings was possible in the third match tournament on Saturday after India were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs and rain prevented the Pakistan team from starting their chase.

READ MORE: Asia Cup 2023: ‘Should Have Continued With Pacers’: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Babar Azam for his Defensive Tactics - News18

Taking to social media platform X (previously Twitter), Sethi wrote: “How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said."

How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in…— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) September 2, 2023

“But it was as hot as when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable," he added.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also shared a hilarious post making a joke about the situation. He wrote: “Baarish ke time toh Chai Pakode rakhte hain yaar. Asia cup bhi rakh diya."

Baarish ke time toh Chai Pakode rakhte hain yaar.Asia cup bhi rakh diya. #BHAvsPAK— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, many Pakistani and Indian fans also showed their disappointment towards ACC and criticized it heavily.

READ MORE: ‘Prominent Figure in the Rise of Zimbabwe Cricket’: Cricketing Fraternity Reacts to the Passing of Heath Streak. - News18

The hybrid model decision to add Sri Lanka as a co-host for the Asia Cup 2023 came up on the suggestion of Najam Sethi after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the match. However, the decision has now come under fire as Sri Lanka’s weather has already cursed the tournament.