'Don't Know Why he is Not Playing': Former India Opener Questions Prithvi Shaw's Exclusion

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in their mid-thirties heading into the final phase of their international careers, the Indian team has kickstarted the transition period with a host of youngsters getting opportunities across formats. Few have already established themselves as ideal replacements, some are still trying to make their mark and then there’s Prithvi Shaw who made a blazing start to his India career with a Test century on debut before being pushed down the pecking order thanks to inconsistency and off-field issues.

Shaw was and certainly remains one of the most talented batters of his generation and has been scoring plenty of runs in domestic cricket. However, his last appearance in India colours was way back in July 2021 and was recently recalled in the T20I squad for the home series against New Zealand in January.

Several former cricketers have raised the question of him being overlooked by the team management. Murali Vijay, who recently retired from international cricket, also cannot understand the reason why Shaw isn’t representing India.

“I don’t know why he is not playing now. You should ask the team management," Vijay told Hindustan Times.

Besides Shaw, Vijay is impressed with Shubman Gill and feels the current Indian team is brimming with superstars. “There are 15 superstars playing for India. If you are playing for India, you are already a superstar for me. But skill wise I really love Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. They are top players. Rishabh Pant has done a great job for Indian cricket as well. I wish him a speedy recovery. Shreyas Iyer is doing well," he said.

Vijay feels that out-of-form KL Rahul shouldn’t face the scrutiny he’s been subjected to and it’s time for the opener to work on is basics.

“He knows what it is and what he needs to do to make a comeback. I think KL should be left alone and not be scrutinised the way they are doing at the moment. It happens to any cricketer. I think KL should take it easy and work on his basics and use this time to unwind himself and rejuvenate and comeback strong," Vijay said.

Vijay played in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India. He made his name in Test cricket as a solid opener who had an impressive technique and was quite patient. India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin even termed as the best opener from the country since Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag.

“It is very kind of him (Ashwin). It has been an honour to play alongside him. He has been a great player and hope he plays more and more Test matches. He does have the opportunity to surpass 100 (Tests). I think he will do it with most ease. And thanks Ash, love you!" Vijay said.

