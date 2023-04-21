'Don't Let Something Silly Annoy You': Kevin Pietersen's Take on Twitter Blue Tick Disappearance

In a surprise twist of events, the micro-blogging platform Twitter decided to scrap off all the legacy ‘blue ticks’ on the 20th of April.

The blue tick marks adjacent to the name of the particular user were introduced by Twitter back in the year 2009 to help identify authentic accounts of big-name personalities and figures of public interest.

After the much-discussed takeover of the popular platform by Elon Musk, the 51-year-old said that he was ushering in a new era and that the verification marks would be provided to users on a subscription basis.

As a result, multiple cricketers have lost their verification mark and English batsman par excellence Kevin Pietersen took to the platform itself to express their views on the change.

After the alteration, Pietersen posted a tweet that read “Who cares if you have a blue tick or not? How does it positively or negatively effect your day? It really shouldn’t! Be happy, be nice and don’t let something so silly annoy you for one sec!"

Who cares if you have a blue tick or not? How does it positively or negatively effect your day? It really shouldn’t!Be happy, be nice and don’t let something so silly annoy you for one sec!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 21, 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants, who lost their blue tick, posted an update with a picture from a popular movie starring Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee with the caption “Blue tick kaha hai?", which literally translates to “Where is the blue tick?"

Innumerable notable cricketers such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have lost the blue ticks on their Twitter accounts, and it doesn’t stop there. Celebrities in the entertainment industry also faced the same fate.

Basketball superstar LeBron James expressed his disinterest in signing up for the subscription model for the verification when Musk announced his plans a couple of months earlier.

And it was reported that Musk has paid out of his own pocket to keep the blue tick active in the profile of the LA Lakers star, in addition to Star Trek star William Shatner and renowned author Stephen King.

