Dream11 Named Lead Sponsor of Indian Cricket Team for Three Years

Popular fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has been announced as the new lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team. BCCI said the deal has been signed for a period of three years.

CricketNext was the first to report about Dream11 coming on board after the Indian cricket board had floated a tender for the jersey sponsorship on June 14.

“Dream11 will be seen on Team India jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies, the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle," BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

BCCI president Roger Binny hopes the the ‘partnership’ will help the board in elevating the fan experience which he says is among their top priorities.

“I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again. From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength," Binny said in a statement.

“It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers. As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience," he added.

Harsh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Dream Sports, is looking forward to the association.

“As a long-standing partner of BCCI and Team India, Dream11 is thrilled to take our partnership to the next level. At Dream11, we share our love for cricket with a billion Indian cricket fans, and it is a matter of pride and our privilege to become the lead sponsor for the National team. We look forward to continue supporting the Indian sports ecosystem," Jain said in a statement.

Byju’s, who had an optional sponsorship deal in place till November, exited the contract earlier this year leaving the Indian team without a jersey contract since then.

As per sources, there was lack of interest even after BCCI lowered the base price.