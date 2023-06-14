Duleep Trophy: Ex-India Cricketer Gursharan Singh to Represent DDCA in North Zone Selection Meet

Former India cricketer Gursharan Singh will represent DDCA in the North Zone selection meeting for the Duleep Trophy on Thursday. Singh, who was part of the Nikhil Chopra-led DDCA Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the 2022-23 season, has served the state in the capacity of coach and senior selector in the past.

DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda confirmed the development to News18 CricketNext and said Singh was the unanimous choice.

“Yes, Gursharan Singh will attend the meeting from DDCA. He is a former India cricketer and continues to be close to cricketing affairs in the capital. It was a unanimous choice and we trust him to perform the duty to the best of his ability,” says Manchanda, who is currently in London.

DDCA are yet to begin the process of appointing selectors for the 2023-24 season and felt Singh was the right choice considering he has served the state in the past as a selector and also discharged selection duties towards the end of the 2022-23 season.

“There are no selectors for this season yet and Gursharan has been a former selector with Delhi in the past and knows the boys well. He was also performing selection duties towards the end of the last season so we have confidence in him,” adds Manchanda.

The meeting will be held in Gurugram on Thursday and will have veteran cricket administrator Anirudh Chaudhry as the convener. It will be attended by numerous representatives of other North Zone associations.

In the last seven days, Central, South and Northeast Zones have announced their squads for the Duleep Trophy which begins in Bengaluru on June 28. The remaining squads – North, West and East – are likely to be announced by June 15 and the squads will then assemble for the red-ball tournament.