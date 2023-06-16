Duleep Trophy: Transition is Much Easier If Your Technique vs Red-Ball is Good, Says MP’s Shubham Sharma

The 2023-24 domestic season gets underway with the Duleep Trophy that is slated to begin later this month. The players have already moved into preparations and have been focusing on the fitness regime and daily drills.

Madhya Pradesh’s Shubham Sharma, who will be featuring for the Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy, in an exclusive chat with News18 CricketNext talks about his preparations for the tournament and the domestic season, experience in the Dhaka Premier League and not playing the IPL.

Excerpts.

Tell us about your preparation for the Duleep Trophy.

It’s a big tournament and I’m just preparing myself mentally. I have kind of visualising as to who are the bowlers who would be up against me and how I need to play them.

Second, I’m concentrating more and more on my fitness as we have a long schedule coming up. So, for the next 10-15 days, my focus is to be at the peak of my fitness and then maintain it throughout the season. Apart from that batting and fielding drills are also going on.

What regime or drills were you following during the off time?

We didn’t really have any off days as we were busy with our division games. Talking about the daily routines, I do running and strength training on alternate days. The days on which we have our running, we have our catching and fielding drills.

Apart from that we have our batting practices almost daily, like we practice for a couple of days on the trot and then have a day’s break accordingly as they have to prepare the wicket. We all practice in Holkar Stadium. Avesh (Khan), Saransh (Jain), Venkatesh (Iyer), Parth Sahani, Naman Ojha, all of them practice here.

Are you following any specific regime to stay in the groove?

Earlier, it was very hot so we used to try that our practice sessions take place in early morning or in the evening. But now, as we have to get back to the match routine, we start the drills around 9-9:15 a.m. and carry it till 5-5:15 p.m. We do have a break of couple of hours though.

It’s going to be a long season. How do you make that transition from white ball to red and vice versa?

See, if your red ball technique is fine then comparatively, it becomes easier with the white ball. We try to practice with the red ball as much as we can because that keeps you in the groove of playing the seam and then when you have to make the transition, it’s much easier.

Our priority is to practice with the red ball as much as we can and stay in that groove.

How was your experience playing in the Dhaka Premier League and leading Shinepukur Cricket Club?

I was not leading the team initially but the side wasn’t doing that good so they asked me to captain the side. This was the first time I had gone there. It was a good experience and honestly, they play good and competitive cricket. It’s almost equal to the First-Class cricket that we play here. They have good bowlers and as a batter you have to grind to score runs. The wickets there, are turning and slow. So personally, I feel it was a good experience.

Also, as you are going there as a professional, you have to perform. They would drop you if the performances are not coming. For instance, Priyank Panchal who is a big player was also playing there but the performances didn’t really come so they dropped him.

I personally had a good experience and in fact scored 74 in the first match itself. I feel, in a certain way, it’s good for us as that help us improve our game.

A lot of players have suffered injuries in the recent past. What according to you could be the reason behind this?

If I talk about the fast bowlers, I feel it’s about the work load. We tend to use the fast bowlers as much as we can in a match situation. Plus, the gap has also reduced. Earlier, it was used to be a four-day gap which has now come down to three days which also includes the travel day. Also, any team would practice for two days. So, I think it’s about the work load. If the bench strength is good, then a particular bowler can take a break for let’s say one match.

Moreover, I feel the old methods of fitness like running is something that has reduced. I have personally felt that if you continue running, comparatively the injuries can reduce. The strength training is fine but this is something that should also get the focus.

Despite being consistent at the domestic level across formats, you haven’t played IPL. Does this disappoint you?

Honestly, everyone gets disappointed because IPL is a platform that gives you a boost to do work harder and improve. So, yes this is disappointing but at the same time I feel patience is the key. I just need to work hard and keep that belief that I will get to that level.