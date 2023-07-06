Duleep Trophy Semifinals Day 2 Live Updates: West Zone Set for Massive Lead, South Zone in Trouble Against North Zone

Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals lived up to its billing as some of the big names in Indian cricket such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Sarfaraz Khan all took to the field in Bengaluru. It was all to play for as a place in the final of the Duleep Trophy is up for grabs and after Stumps on Wednesday, North Zone and South Zone are evenly poised however West Zone appear to have stamped their authority over Central Zone.

The star-studded West Zone side proved to be a tough nut to crack for Central Zone at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur as Priyank Panchal’s side finished with a score of 216/8 at