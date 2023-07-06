Duleep Trophy Semifinals Day 2 Live Updates: West Zone Set for Massive Lead, South Zone in Trouble Against North Zone

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 10:05 IST
New Delhi, India
Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals lived up to its billing as some of the big names in Indian cricket such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Sarfaraz Khan all took to the field in Bengaluru. It was all to play for as a place in the final of the Duleep Trophy is up for grabs and after Stumps on Wednesday, North Zone and South Zone are evenly poised however West Zone appear to have stamped their authority over Central Zone.
The star-studded West Zone side proved to be a tough nut to crack for Central Zone at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur as Priyank Panchal’s side finished with a score of 216/8 at
Central Zone captain Shivam Mavi picked up 4 wickets on Day 1 of their Duleep trophy semifinal against West Zone and on Day 2, he cleaned up the remaining two batters to restrict West Zone to a total of 220 runs, meanwhile play has been stopped in the other semifinal due to bad lighting.
1st Session of Day 2 of the Duleep trophy 2023 semifinals is underway in Bengaluru, West Zone are looking to build their lead while South Zone have six wickets and they trail North Zone by 135 runs.
A star studded West Zone side got off to a shaky start but Atit Sheth’s 74-run knock, combined with Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s 39-run inning helped them score 216/8 at Stumps on Day 1 with Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla unbeaten overnight as they will look to add more runs to their side’s total. Shivam Mavi was the pick of the lot among bowlers having picked up 4 wickets.
North Zone had a shaky start on Day 1 as they were restricted to 198 runs, following a five wicket haul from Vidhwath Kaverappa. In reply, South Zone captain Mayank Agarwal is leading the charge, he is unbeaten at 37 but they lost 4 wickets and reached Stumps at 63/4, trailing by 135 runs.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinals. After an action-packed Day 2 featuring heavy hitters such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Washington Sundar, all the stars will be in action again on Day 2.
Atit Sheth was the MVP for West Zone as his 74-run knock helped stabilize the team after a strong bowling performance from Central Zone. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja added 39 runs to the cause with Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla remaining unbeaten overnight.
Shivam Mavi was the wrecker-in-chief for Central Zone having picked up 4 wickets while all the remaining bowlers also chipped in with a wicket each.
In the other semifinal, North Zone were restricted to a total of 198 runs by a valiant South Zone unit but they also lost 4 wickets before the end of the day’s play, finishing at 64/3, trailing North by 135 runs.
Vidhwath Kaverappa picked up a fifer on Day 1 before Harshit Rana and Baltej Singh shared 2 wickets each for North Zone.