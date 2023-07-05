Duleep Trophy Semifinals Live Updates: West Zone Opt to Bat; South Zone Elect to Field

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 09:51 IST
New Delhi, India
Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Sarfaraz Khan will be in action from today with the semifinals of 2023 Duleep Trophy getting underway. In the first semifinal, a star-studded West Zone will take on Central Zone at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. In the second semifinal, South Zone will face North Zone at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Pujara, a veteran of 103 Tests and over 7000 runs, has scripted tales of valour over the years. But now he finds himself out of reckoning for India.
Shaw and Sarfaraz also fall under that redemption line, but there is a subtle subtext to it. Reasons more than cricket
Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak, KV Sasikanth
Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Baltej Singh, Ankit Kalsi, Jayant Yadav (c), Pulkit Narang
Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Atit Sheth, Het Patel (wk), Chintan Gaja, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Arzan Nagwaswalla
Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Amandeep Khare, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi (c), Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur
West Zone captain Priyank Panchal has won the toss and decided to bat first against Central Zone in Alur.
South Zone captain Hanuma Vihari has won the toss and opted to field first against North Zone in Bengaluru.
Priyank Panchal (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sruyakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harvik Desai (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla
Shivam Mavi (c), Upendra Yadav (wk), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Sathar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.
Jayant Yadav (captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Shorey, Prashant Chopra, Ankit Kalsi, Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Abid Mushtaq, Vaibhav Arora, Himanshu Rana
Hanuma Vihari (captain), Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, Tilak Varma, Ravikumar Samarth, Pradosh Paul, Ricky Bhui, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sachin Baby, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 2023 Duleep Trophy semifinals. A bunch of India stars and hopefuls will be in action from today aiming to make an impression on the BCCI selectors. Among the big names in action include Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Washington Sundar.
Sarfaraz is a sailor in the same boat. He has envious numbers too in the domestic circuit. He remains one of those few batsmen to have scored over 900 runs in two successive seasons (2020-21, 2021-22).
Suryakumar, on the other hand, is an integral part of India’s white ball squads. But the Mumbaikar has not been able to replicate that success in the longer format.
Washington Sundar will be itching to prove his long form fitness level after a gap of nearly six months as he takes to the field for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone.
While North demolished North East Zone by 511 runs in the quarter-final, the South gained direct entry into the semi-final based on their performance in the previous edition.
The match will be important for some of the current and future India hopefuls and Washington is the most notable among them.
Three national selectors are currently in Bengaluru (Salil Ankola is supposed to track the national team in the West Indies) for the two semi-finals and they will certainly watch the off-spinner and the left-handed batter’s performance and fitness with lot of interest.
The other name that would generate a lot of interest is left-handed batter Sai Sudharshan, whose silken strokes during the IPL had caught the imagination of the fans and is being considered a serious future India prospect.