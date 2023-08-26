'During Practice Rohit Sharma Would Have Been Focusing on These Areas': Sanjay Bangar Shares Important Advice For Indian Captain

Sanjay Bangar shared valuable advice for India captain Rohit Sharma to get the better of left-arm pacers ahead of upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Rohit has often struggled against the left-arm pacers in the big event matches as it’s important to find a solution to the big problem ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Former India batting coach provided insights on Team India skipper Rohit Sharma facing left-arm pace in the nets while preparing for the key battle against Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi on September 2.

Bangar elaborated on how Rohit Sharma should face left-arm bowlers during training sessions.

“One doesn’t get many chances to play from that angle because most of the teams have a right-hand attack and opening bowling pairs. However, the angle is very crucial keeping in mind where you want to play as a batsman because when a left-arm bowler bowls from close to the stumps and brings it inwards towards the right-hand batsman," said Bangar on Star Sports.

“One should target the bowler, for that, the head position needs to be perfect and one needs to set himself and think of scoring runs between mid-off and mid-on/mid-wicket areas," he said.

Bangar said that the batter should get to know how they can score runs against the bowlers who use the angle well.

“The batsman will get a chance to get into a better position against that angle bowling and one needs to learn and know where runs can be scored against angle bowling and on what aspects the batsman needs to focus more. So, during practice Rohit would have been focusing on these areas," Bangar added.

However, India didn’t pick any left-arm pacer in their squad for Asia Cup as they went ahead with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna as the fast bowling options.

Meanwhile, Bangar picked a left-arm pacer in his India’s squad for the ODI World Cup.