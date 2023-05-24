WATCH: Dwayne Bravo's Emphatic Celebration After CSK Book Ticket to IPL 2023 Final

Once a player, now a coach, Dwayne Bravo has certainly been one of the most charming personalities in the Chennai Super Kings dugout. Bravo, who now serves as Chennai’s bowling coach, erupted into emphatic celebrations after the team booked their ticket to the IPL final for the record 10th time. After Chennai bowlers clinched the show against Gujarat Titans at Chepauk, Bravo was seen dancing his heart out while accompanying his disciples inside a lift.

The session came to light through a live video on the Chennai franchise’s official Instagram page. A Twitter page named Out of context cricket dropped a recorded version of DJ Bravo’s celebration. The Caribbean legend could be seen holding a speaker in his hand and dancing to the beats with the junior members of the Chennai team. Other squad members including Dhoni and Deepak Chahar were waiting outside the lift and enjoying the fun-filled celebration.

ALSO READ | Did CSK Intentionally Halt Play to Make Matheesha Pathirana Eligible for Bowling 16th Over?

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, Chennai fans swooped into the comment section, praising Dwayne Bravo’s energy and passion for the game of cricket.

The energy of Bravo & CSK — Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN (@rshah2611) May 24, 2023

A fan shelled out a hilarious comparison to highlight the difference between Chennai’s senior and junior team members, saying it was looking like “frontbenchers vs backbenchers.”

Front becher vs Back benchers — Shrish (@SrkShrish) May 24, 2023

A fan wondered that the lift might fall down owing to Dwayne Bravo and Chennai players’ emphatic dance.

The lift may fall down — Red Bull Russia | Fan Account (@redbullrussia) May 24, 2023

ALSO WATCH | MS Dhoni’s Reaction Goes Viral After Deepak Chahar Attempts to Run Out Vijay Shankar at Non-Striker’s End

Batting first on the slow surface at Chepauk, Chennai pulled off a great start, thanks to a composed batting performance from their opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The duo remained at the crease till the 11th over when Gaikwad returned to the hut for a 44-ball 60. Following the wicket, Gujarat tried to grab the momentum and picked up some back-to-back wickets. Riding on Conway’s 40-run knock and some cameos, Chennai could post a worth-fighting 172 on the board.

top videos

In reply, Gujarat’s batting unit surrendered early infront of Chennai’s spinner duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana. The only notable score came from Shubman Gill’s bat as the star opener scored 42 runs off 38 deliveries. Rashid Khan tried to accelerate the innings in the end but finally fell 15 runs short of the target. Chennai pacers also shone on the occasion with Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana fetching two scalps each.