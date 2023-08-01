Dwayne Bravo Ravindra Jadeja Ruturaj Giakwad India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Trinidad Watch Video

Team India has returned to Trinidad with an aim to win the final ODI against West Indies and clinch the three-match series 2-1. The visitors suffered a major setback after losing the second face-off on Saturday by 6 wickets in Barbados. The team management decided to rest the big guns – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – to try the bench strength. But the move didn’t yield positive results as the men in blue were bowled out for 181 after being asked to bat first. In reply, the hosts chased down the target with 80 balls to spare and level the series.

The Indian contingent landed in Trinidad for the final ODI on Tuesday. While checking in at the team hotel, they were surprised by local star and legendary cricketer Dwayne Bravo who had arrived with his son to meet and greet the Indian players. Head coach Rahul Dravid shook hands with the former West Indies all-rounder and so did the Indian captain.

Bravo met his mate from Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja and they hugged each other, smiled and had a word. The Caribbean all-rounder also spoke with Ruturaj Gaikwad in the hotel lobby.

The video of Indian players catching up with Bravo was shared on the official X handle of the BCCI.

“When in Trinidad,” the caption of the video read.

Team India will look to get its basics right when they take the field against the Windies in the third ODI on Tuesday. After the loss in the second one-day international, Team India coach Rahul Dravid revealed the reason for Kohli and Rohit’s omission.

“I think we will always look at the bigger picture. To be very honest with you, at this stage in the cycle with the Asia Cup and World Cup coming up, and the injuries we have, we have to look at the big picture. We have to look at things like that. We can’t get worried about every single game and every single series. If we do that, I think that will be a mistake,” he had said at the post-match press conference.