East Zone vs West Zone Live Cricket Streaming For Deodhar Trophy: How to Watch East Zone vs West Zone Coverage on TV And Online

The East Zone will face the West Zone in the 14th fixture of the Deodhar Trophy. Both teams are having a similar run in the tournament, with three victories from their four fixtures so far.

The 14th game for the Deodhar Trophy will be hosted by the CAP Ground 2 Stadium on August 1. Both teams must be eyeing the top spot on the table as they head into Tuesday’s clash.

The East Zone picked up a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Central Zone in their opening game of the tournament. Utkarsh Singh played a phenomenal 89-run innings, leading his side to a win. In their second game, the East Zone picked up another dominant victory over North East Zone by eight wickets. Their third successive win came against the North Zone, a match they won by 88 runs. Their only defeat came in a five-wicket loss against the South Zone.

The West Zone also picked up a win in their opening game of the tournament against the North East Zone. Their only defeat came against the South Zone in a 12-run loss. They won their next two fixtures against the Central Zone and the North Zone.

Both teams have been neck and neck throughout the tournament in terms of statistics and results. We would just have to wait until Tuesday to identify the victor of the epic ODI clash.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Deodhar Trophy match between East Zone and West Zone; here is all you need to know:

What date Deodhar Trophy match between East Zone and West Zone will be played?

The Deodhar Trophy match between East Zone and West Zone will occur on August 1, Tuesday.

Where will the Deodhar Trophy match East Zone vs West Zone be played?

The Deodhar Trophy match between East Zone and West Zone will be played at CAP Ground 2.

What time will the Deodhar Trophy match between East Zone and West Zone begin?

The Deodhar Trophy match between East Zone and West Zone will start at 9:00 AM IST on August 1, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Zone vs West Zone Deodhar Trophy match?

East Zone vs West Zone match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch East Zone vs West Zone Deodhar Trophy match live streaming?

East Zone vs West Zone match will be streamed live onBCCI.TVand the BCCI app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of East Zone and West Zone For the Deodhar Trophy?

East Zone Probable XI: AR Easwaran, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Subranshu Senapati, Virat Singh, SS Tiwary (C), R Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, MB Murasingh, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Deep

West Zone Probable XI: Rahul Tripathi, Harvik Desai (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Ankit Bawne, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Parth Bhut, Chintan Gaja, Shams Mulani, Atit Sheth and Shivam Dube