ECB Refuses NOC to Jonny Bairstow for IPL 2023: Report

Punjab Kings will reportedly miss the services of England batter Jonny Baristow for the entirety of IPL 2023. Bairstow has been out of action since August last year after dislocating his ankle and breaking his leg during a freak accident while playing golf.

Bairstow subsequently underwent surgery in London later that year that saw him miss England’s T20 World Cup winning campaign and subsequent tours to Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the wicketkeeper-batter is expected to get fit in a couple of weeks time but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has refused to issue a No Objection Certificate to take part in the upcoming IPL season that starts from March 31. ECB is hoping he will be available for the Ashes series later this year.

Bairstow was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore at the IPL auction last year.

However, PBKS will have another Englishman Liam Livingstone for the entire season after being cleared by the ECB. Livingstone too has been dealing with multiple fitness concerns including to his knee and ankle.

He last played in the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan in December 2022 but has since been out of action. The 29-year-old though took part in Lancashire County Cricket Club’s off-season training in Dubai recently.

PBKS splurged a jaw-dropping Rs 11.5 crore in securing Livingstone’s signature during IPL auction.

PBKS will also have England allrounder Sam Curran available for the entire season.

At the IPL mini auction held in December, Curran became the costliest player ever bought in the history of the T20 league when PBKS broke the bank by bidding a record-breaking Rs 18.5 crore for him.

Curran was declared player-of-the-tournament as England became the T20 world champion last year. PBKS will begin their campaign by hosting Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1 in Mohali.

