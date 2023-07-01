In a Rare Blunder, New Zealand Offspinner Eden Carson Bowls 11 Overs During an ODI

New Zealand pummeled Sri Lanka by 111 runs during the 2nd match of their ongoing three-match series to draw level at on-all at the Galle International Stadium on Friday. However, the match officials ended up committing an error that resulted in a New Zealand’s Eden Carsen bowling 11 overs - one more than allowed for each bowler in an ODI.

Carsen seemed to have completed her 10-over quota after bowling the 45th over of Sri Lankan innings. Surprisingly, she returned for another six deliveries with neither the on-field umpires nor her teammates realising that she had finished her spell.

The ‘extra over’ resulted in just a single and no wicket as Carsen finished with figures of 2/41.

Fortunately for the officials, that over didn’t result in a drastic turnaround with New Zealand all but certain of a victory by then.

The 21-year-old Carson thus became the first New Zealand women cricketer since 1993 to bowl more than 10 overs in an ODI.

Sri Lanka started the series by recording their first over win against New Zealand across formats in women cricket as they won the rain-curtailed series opener by five wickets.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand made 170/5 in 28 overs.

Sri Lanka put up a dominant display with the bat during the chase with their captain and opening batter Chamari Athapaththu hitting a scintillating unbeaten century to guide her team to a nine-wicket win.

Athapaththu added 159 runs in 25.1 overs with Vishmi Gunaratne who was dismissed after hitting 50 off 74. Athapaththu made 108* off 83 with the help of 10 fours and five sixes as the hosts overhauled the target in 27 overs to take 1-0 lead.

However, New Zealand bounced back with vengeance as captain Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr struck centuries to help the visitors rack up 329/7 in 50 overs.

The duo came together after New Zealand lost both their openers in the first 10 overs. Devine and Kerr added 229 runs for the third wicket before being separated.

Devine made 137 off 121 while Kerr struck 108 off 106.

In reply, Sri Lanka suffered a batting collapse as they lost half their side inside 13 overs for just 76 runs. Kavisha Dilhari waged a lone battle, hitting 84 off 98 before departing.

For New Zealand, Leah Tahuhu was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with four wickets.

The series decider will be played on July 3 at the same venue.