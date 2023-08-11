'No Damage as Such, Only Some Burnt Cables': CAB President Clarifies After Fire Breaks Out at Eden Gardens

A fire broke out at the Eden Gardens amid the preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023, starting October 5. The incident happened late on Wednesday (August 9) night during the renovation work that is currently going on at the stadium. However, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has stated that the fire hasn’t caused much damage.

CAB President Snehasish Ganguly on Thursday said that everything is under control and it will not affect preparations for the World Cup or the deadlines set. Talking to the media from his chamber at the Clubhouse, Ganguly said,

“A fire broke out last night at around 11.50 pm. People working saw smoke and then the fire. Immediately two fire tenders were pressed into action and flames doused in no time.”

“There was no damage to the dressing room as such. Only some burnt cables. The cause of the fire was from the heating of the sauna heater from which sparks ignited the stacks of towels close by,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by CAB in an Instagram post.

Snehasish Ganguly claimed that the fire was brought under control quickly.

“CESC people came and saw the damages to the cables and have advised that we should complete changing the cables, as recommended, in a couple of days. Besides this, it is working as usual. Our deadlines are not affected. Our plans are not affected. And certainly, there is no sabotage angle as a certain section of the media is trying to spin,” he said.

However, there were reports claiming that the belongings of several players were damaged.

The fire also raised eyebrows in certain circles as the incident hints at the possibility of safety issues at the stadium, which is one of the venues for the upcoming World Cup in October-November.

The CAB had set September 15 as the deadline for completing renovation work at Eden Gardens. ICC personnel are also expected to conduct a safety review of the venue.

(With Agency Inputs)