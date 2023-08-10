Fire Breaks Out at Eden Gardens Amid ODI World Cup 2023 Renovation Work, Players' Belongings Burnt: Report

A fire broke out at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium on Wednesday night amid the ongoing renovation work at the venue ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The incident happened late in the evening with a short circuit being reported as the cause of the fire in the dressing room.

According to a report in India Today, not much damage was done during the fire which was doused with the help of two fire engines, the players’ belongings present in the dressing room at the time were completely reduced to ashes.

The incident just a few days after an ICC team inspected the venue which will host the five matches during the upcoming ODI World Cup including the second semifinal.

The renovation work is underway at the Eden Gardens Stadium with the 65,000-capacity venue set to host some marquee clashes including India’s clash with South Africa on 5 November.

The report adds that the workers who were carrying out the renovation duties were the first to notice the fire. The firefighters were immediately informed and not much damage was caused by the time the situation was controlled. However, the players’ belongings in the dressing room were burnt.

The fire reportedly broke out in the false ceiling of the dressing room and the cause of the incident is being investigated.

With just two months remaining ahead of the World Cup, the incident has thrown a grim light on the preparations for the marquee tournament. As per the same report, September 15 is the final deadline for the renovation work to be completed and the ICC team will have another inspection at the venue next month.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly had recently told PTI that the ICC inspection team was pretty satisfied with the renovation work of Eden Gardens but the latest incident seems to have thrown a spanner in the works.

With a new dressing room being built at the iconic venue a lot of electrical equipment is being used and as per the same report, there are no CCTV camera connections at the stadium just yet.

CAB Joint Secretary Debabrata Das has reportedly assured that an investigation will be done regarding the incident to check how the fire broke out.