Ellyse Perry Backs Out-of-form Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women succumbed to their fourth successive defeat in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Friday. RCB’s loss, a ten-wicket thrashing by UP Warriorz, means that they are almost out of the tournament. Although RCB has a star-studded line-up, they have not played like a unit. RCB’s woes have been compounded due to skipper Smriti Mandhana’s poor form. But their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has backed Mandhana in her recent presser. Speaking after the defeat against UP Warriorz, Perry opined that Mandhana will probably find her mojo in the upcoming games.

“Knowing Smriti and how proud and responsible she is for her own game, there’s probably no more pressure on her than what she is putting on herself. It’s a ginormous task to come into a brand new competition and play with a group of players that she has never played with before and try and make that all gel in a matter of a couple of days since she joined the group,” Elysee Perry was quoted as saying in her press conference.

The Australian all-rounder vouched for Smriti Mandhana’s leadership skills as well. Perry said, “I think she is a great captain too. She just needs a chance to find her feet in the tournament. But the bigger picture is, we are going to see an even better version of Smriti after this. There is so much that she has learned from this competition already, both as a captain and as a batter, to make her even better in the future. She’s only a youngster right.”

Perry played a gritty knock of 52 runs in the match against UP Warriorz. But no other batter played around Perry and RCB could only manage to put up 138 runs on the scoreboard. UP Warriorz easily chased down the target of 139 runs, courtesy of Alyssa Healy’s blistering knock of 96 runs off just 47 balls.

While UP Warriorz are in the third position on the table, RCB are languishing at the bottom. RCB will have to win their remaining matches if they are to qualify for the playoffs and hope for other results to go their way.

