EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction For 1st ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For EN-W vs AU-W

England Women’s team will take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series. Australia will be seeking redemption as they lost the previous T20I series to the host nation in a disappointing fashion.

The first ODI game between the two nations has been scheduled on July 12. The game will be hosted by the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium. Heading into the ODI series, England will be looking to continue their winning form. They will be keen on picking up another victory in the opening game of the series.

In the first T20 game, Australia emerged victorious beating the hosts by four wickets. Beth Mooney’s hit an incredible 61 runs in 47 balls. Her inning enabled the Aussies to chase down England’s total of 153 runs, securing the win for her nation. In their second meeting, England managed to pick up the victory off a scintillating innings from Dannu Wyatt, scoring 76 runs in 46 balls. England picked up a second consecutive victory by five wickets to win the T20 series 2-1.

Australia’s Beth Mooney stood out as the top scorer of the series having scored 115 runs in three innings. She played with an astonishing average of 57.50. England’s Sophie Ecclestone delivered on the bowling front as she took five wickets in the three-match series.

Having already witnessed what both sides are capable of, it is certain that a scintillating series awaits us. Despite England having the better form, there can never really be a favourite in an England vs Australia game. Both teams are capable of sweeping away the win in the first ODI match on Wednesday.

EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Vice-captain: Beth Mooney

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Heather Knight, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Tahia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone

EN-W vs AU-W Probable XIs:

EN-W Probable XI: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

AU-W Probable XI: Alyssa Healy (c)(wk), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Kum Garth, Megan Schutt

EN-W vs AU-W Full Squad

England Women Full Squad: Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Tasmin Beaumont (wk), Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn

Australia Women Full Squad: Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahila McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy (c)(wk), Beth Mooney (wk), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt